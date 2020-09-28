Superstar Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has been in the news ever since its inception. If the latest reports are to be believed, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy is likely to play the antagonist role in the film. Earlier, the makers of the movie considered Upendra for the role. But now, the name of Aravind Swamy came into the picture. He is one of the most talented actors and played as an antagonist in Ram Charan's ‘Dhruva’. He won the hearts of the Telugu audience with his performance. Although, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made by the makers’ end.

If everything goes as planned then Mahesh Babu’s character will be locking horns with Aravind Swamy’s character. Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaaru Paata’ will be helmed by Parasuram and he is known for his film ‘Geetha Govindam’ which became the biggest hit in Tollywood.

The first look poster of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has received an amazing response from fans and the audience. Not to mention, it also created a lot of curiosity amongst the film audience.

It’s a known fact that Mahesh Babu recently delivered a massive hit ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Watch this space for more updates.