Aravind Swami, Sharat Kumar And Priyamani Join Naga Chaitanya's NC22

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project under the direction of leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of days back. Tentatively titled NC22, the film has Krithi Shetty as the female lead. NC 22 project is one of the most expensive films in the career of the Akkineni hero. NC 22, the brilliant technicians, were recently announced by the creators.

The makers are now busy with the shoot. Makers introduced the ensemble cast of NC 22 today to amp up the excitement. With a series of updates, the creators announced the notable actors who are part of the film.

Supremely talented Aravind Swami, who impressed with magnanimous roles, brilliant actor Sharat Kumar and National Award Winning actress Priyamani are enacting powerful roles in this action entertainer. Premji Amaren, Premi Vishwanath, Sampath Raj, and Vennela Kishore are among the notable actors who have joined the stellar cast. The latest updates about the brilliant and talented cast delight fans and audiences.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film in a prestigious manner on the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The legendary father-son duo Maestro, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. Pavan Kumar will be presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi Penning the dialogues while SR Kathir is handling the cinematography.