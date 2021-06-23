Aravind KP May Not Win Bigg Boss Second Innings: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep will soon be back to host the TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. It is public knowledge that the show was suspended last month because of the pandemic protocols laid down by the Karnataka government. Now, the show organizers are gearing up to resume the show with the same contestants. It is being speculated that there’s a chance for wild card entry in Bigg Boss Kannada version 2.0. On the other hand, the buzz on social media suggests that Aravind KP may not become the winner of this season.

If the show had run witbhout a break, then there was a chance for Aravind KP to walk out of the Bigg Boss house with the winner’s trophy. However, contestants got enough time to instrospect on their actions and mistakes and thus may change their game now.

Hence, Aravind KP is likely to face tough completion from his peers as everyone who has got a second chance is likely to give their best to win the title.

Dear Bigg Boss viewers, What do you think will happen? Do you think Kannada Bigg Boss second innings will be Aravind KP all the way again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: Sakshipost does not support any contestant. Our articles are based on the pulse of the audience and the echoes on social media.

May the best man / woman win!