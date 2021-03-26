Aranya Review, Rating: This Rana Movie Is Worth Your Ticket Money

Release date : March 26, 2021

Starring : Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain

Director : Prabhu Solomon

Producer : Eros Motion Pictures

Music Director : Shantanu Moitra

Cinematography : A. R. Ashok Kumar

Editor : Buvan

Plot: Narendra Bhupathi(Rana Daggubati) hails from Chilakalakona forest and he is a nature lover. He shares a great bond with the animals and he strongly believes that preserving the sanctity of the forest is crucial to the existence of wildlife. Unfortunately, a corrupt forest minister plans to construct a mega township in the forest. Narendra Bhupathi ,who learns about their plan watches the Development for a while. One fine day, they build a 60 km wall to prevent elephants from entering the project site when this is their regular path to get water. Narendra Bhupathi, who learns about elephants struggling for their livelihood, fights for the sake of nature. The rest of the story is on How Rana saves elephants from the corrupt leader.

Plus Points: Rana nails it as Narendra Bhupathi. This role will be surely new to Rana fans and the audience. In fact, Rana has lived his character be it his fierce voice or dialogue delivery. Very few actors work in such genres as these are rare films in Telugu. The film gives a lot of social messages on saving trees and animals. R Narayana Murthy, Vishnu Vishal also do justice to their characters.

Minus Points: The film story is quite attractive but the director fails in effectively narrating the story in a few scenes. Rana is the star of the movie and the audience will simply love him. Some scenes in the film are illogical. The film's climax could be better as it is very important to the film. The climax of Aranya is not so convincing and feels like a regular commerical film.

Verdict: Aranya is a good film with a social message. It's really great of Rana to have chosen such a script and he is a really a big asset in the film. The movie is worth your ticket's money.

Rating: 3.2/5