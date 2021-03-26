Rana's Aranya Movie Leaked On Torrent Sites: Report Piracy

Aranya is a drama written and directed by Prabhu Solomon and produced by Eros International. Aranya stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Aranya is dubbed into Tamil as Kaadan and in the Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. The music for the film has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and lyrics written by Swanand Kirkire for Hindi version and Vanamali for Tamil and Telugu versions. The film hit theatres on 26 March 2021

Aranya is getting a good response from the audience. Netizens say that Rana Daggubati has nailed his character as Narendra Bhupathi. Aranya is about how Rana saves elephants from corrupt leaders. Unfortunately, Aranya got leaked and pirated copies of the movie are being streamed online by infamous websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, filmywrap, and others.

Aranya is a movie that you can only enjoy when you watch it on the big screen. Piracy is not to be encouraged. Enjoy Aranya only in theaters or wait till its digital release. If you come across any new releases being pirated or pirated copies of them being circulated online, report to the cyber cell or alternatively, you could even send a message to the filmmaker on their official Twitter handle.