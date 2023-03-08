AR Rahman Special Episode on Zee Telugu's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 

Hyderabad: After impressing one and all with its impeccable talent line-up, Zee Telugu’s most loved show - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship - is all set to give its fans a special surprise yet again. The show, which has an unparalleled commitment to delivering nothing but the best, is gearing up to take the excitement level of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship a notch higher with its latest episode. The upcoming weekend special of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will see the top contestants singing songs of the music maestro – A R Rahman and celebrating his legacy, melodies and harmonies like never before! What’s more interesting is that in this special episode will see Flautist Naveen Kumar mesmerise everyone with his extraordinary performance. Tune into Zee Telugu, this Sunday, 12th March 2023, at 9 pm, to experience this enchanting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship - A R Rahman special episode.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship has already impressed the audience, but once again it is all set to give them a music night to remember! The show will begin with renowned host - Pradeep - and the mentors making a dynamic entry on the classic song, Muqabla. However, making this special episode even more grand will be famous Flautist Naveen Kumar, who is known for his work with AR Rahman. Naveen will take the audience on an incredible journey as he narrates his experiences with A R Rahman. This will be followed by a special performance by Naveen on a song by the maestro that will certainly leave the audience spellbound.

Not just the contestants, the mentors, and voice trainers will also be seen giving exceptional performances and tributes by crooning A R Rahman’s classic creations during this special episode. While anchor Saketh’s funny antics will make everyone ROFL, a captivating performance by Sashank and Prakruthi Reddy will leave everyone enchanted. In fact, get ready to immerse yourself in the musical brilliance of A R Rahman and his melodies as the contestants sing some of his most iconic songs, such as the song Andaala Raakshsive from Oke Okkadu will be sung by Daniel & Sai Valli Shivani, Yasaswi & Pragna will croon to Ale Ale from Boys. One of the most popular song Chakkori from Saahasam Swasaga Saagipo will be sung by Sreenivas & Divya Mallika and, while the song Patchani Thota from Kadali by Sashank & Prakruthi Reddy, will leave the audience grooving. So, this weekend, get ready to immerse yourself in these magical melodies.

Tune into the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Championship – A R Rahman Special Episode this Sunday, at 9 pm and enjoy the music maestro’s best melodies, only on Zee Telugu!