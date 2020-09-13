AR Rahman To Compose Music For Prabhas' Adipurush

Rebel star Prabhas is a man of the hour. There isn’t a single day without Prabhas news. Prabhas' upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has become a hot topic on social media ever since it was officially announced. The latest we hear is that the makers are showing keen interest in bringing onboard Oscar winner AR Rahman to compose the music for the film. If this turns into reality, then it will be Prabhas’ first film with AR Rahman.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in the movie. The makers have not revealed the rest of the cast and crew details. Several actresses' names have been cropping out, right from Kiara Advani to Keerthy Suresh. However, we don’t know yet who will play the female lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush.

Currently, the film is in the early stages of production and it is expected to go on floors in 2021. Adipurush is likely to hit the big screens in 2022. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series banner.

On the professional front, Prabhas will soon be appearing in Radhe Shyam and he will be essaying the role of a fortune teller. It is directed by Radha Krishna who rose to fame with Jilla. Pooja Hegde who is basking in the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been roped in to play the female lead alongside Prabhas in the film.