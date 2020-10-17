Apsara in Ravi Teja’s film

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja is trying hard to score a hit at the box office. Ravi Tejaswi forthcoming film ‘Krack’ has been in the news since its inception. The latest we hear is there’s a new addition to its cast. She is none other than Apsara Rani who rose to fame with ‘Dangerous’ has been roped for a peppy number in the cop thriller.

The film is directed by Gopichand Malneni when he has approached her for the number, she instantly agreed to come on board. The regular shooting of the film is on last leg of its shoot. Ravi Teja and movie lovers are looking forward to watch the film on the silver screen. Ravi Teja will be essaying the role of a dynamic police officer in the movie. The film Krack will feature south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Ravi Teja.