Megastar Chiranjeevi stunned everyone by taking to Twitter and posted a picture with a new look. Chiranjeevi looks bald and he claimed himself to be a Urban Monk. However, it looks like he is giving a look test for something. The fans liked the look and even Mega heroes too came up with different replies.

"#UrbanMonk. Can I think like a monk?" posted Megastar Chiranjeevi on his Instagram profile.

Ram Charan posted a reply saying, "Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just See ???"

Naga Babu posted, "No one does it better than you అన్నయ్య. Firing up the Trends with your Style & Killer Looks. Adapting is what People do. Influencing is what Megastar does...! #UrbanMonk is here."

Varun Tej posted, "Woaaahhhh!! Looking great daddy.."

Kalyan Dhev posted, "Haha, too cool Mamayya!"

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is now looking forward to the shoot of his next film 'Acharya'. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. The movie's shoot will begin next month.