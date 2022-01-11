AP Back to 50PC Seat Occupancy in Theatres Over Jump in Covid Cases

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that COVID preventive measures should be implemented effectively and asked them to ensure people wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times. He held a review meeting at the camp office here on Monday, on the prevailing COVID situation and measures to be taken for its containment and instructed the officials to impose night curfew from 11 PM to 5AM.

He instructed the officials to continue imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places and asked them to ensure people wore masks in buses. He said COVID protocols should be followed in shops and shopping malls and asked authorities to ensure not more than 200 people are gathered in public places and 100 people indoors.

He said alternate seats should be left empty to ensure physical distancing in theaters and cine-goers are required to wear masks. The Chief Minister asked them to ensure physical distance is maintained and masks are worn in Temples and places of Worship. The Andhra Pradesh health department is expected to release detailed guidelines in this regard.