Anushka Shetty's 'Nishabdham' To Release On Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Shetty’s forthcoming flick ‘Nishabdham’ is yet another film to skip the theatrical release. As you all know, recently, Nani’s ‘V’ streamed in Amazon Prime Video and gathered mixed reviews from the general public. As there's no clarity as to when the government will grant permission to open theatres, the film will see the release on the OTT platform.

There's a huge demand for new movies or content-driven films on OTT platforms. According to sources, the streaming rights of Anushka's Nishabdham are bought by Amazon Prime Video. The makers are planning to release the film on the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi which is on October 2. The film is set to stream on Prime Video from October 2. However, an official confirmation regarding the release date is yet to be made by filmmakers.

Earlier, the film was slated to release this year in multiple languages. Due to the novel coronavirus, the makers have postponed the release date. After witnessing Nani's 'V' result, the makers of Nishabdham decided to release it on OTT.

Apart from Anushka, the film also stars Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey and Anjali who will appear in crucial roles. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil and it will be dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi and English.