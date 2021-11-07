Anushka Shetty's Next With Mahesh Babu, Deets Inside

Tollywood heroine Anushka Shetty is celebrating her birthday today. UV Creations took to its Twitter and made a special announcement about Anushka's 48th film. They tweeted, "Happy Birthday Sweety! We are delighted to announce our "Hattrick Combination" with the Sweet and Very Special Anushka Shetty." Mahesh Babu is the director of the film and is bankrolled by UV Creations. Here is the tweet made by UV Creations.

We all know that Anushka Shetty acted under the production of UV Creations in 2013 in the movie, Mirchi. She acted along with Prabhas and the film turned out as a blockbuster. Later in 2018, she acted as a fearless queen in Bhaagamathie and now for the third time she is collaborating with UV Creation for a new age entertainer. The shooting of the film is going to start soon.