Anushka Shetty’s Next Titled Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka’s upcoming comedy entertainer has gained a lot of attention already, thanks to the coming together of these two extremely talented actors. UV Creations, who are producing the film have unveiled the title poster now.

The poster confirms that the film has been titled Miss Shetty and Mr. Polishetty which is interesting as this is a compilation of the last names of Anushka and Naveen.

The title poster also looks interesting as we see Anushka holding a book titled Happy Single while Naveen’s hoodie reads ready to mingle. Anushka looks gorgeous in the poster while Naveen also looks smart. Their chemistry should be the main driving force for the film.

The film is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by UV Creations. This innovative and creative first look title poster sets the stage for promotions to follow.

The shooting has been completed and the post production is in full swing now. The poster confirms that the film is headed for release this summer.

The film is to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.