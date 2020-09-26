Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty is one of the most sought after actresses in the entertainment industry. After the grand victory of Baahubali, Anushka Shetty has become extra careful while signing projects which have the potential to create wonders at the box office. Post Baahubali, Anushka Shetty was seen in ‘Bhagamaathie’ where she played a titular role in the film. It turned out to be a decent hit at the box office.

Talking about future projects, Anusha Shetty is awaiting for the release of her upcoming film ‘Nishabdham’. The film will be streaming on the digital platform Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

If reports are to go anything by, Anushka Shetty is likely to appear as a guest for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 this weekend to promote her film 'Nishabdham'.

Nagarjuna and Anushka are the most adorable on-screen couple. They have worked together for films like ‘Don’, ‘King’, ‘Damarukam’ and a few. They both share a mutual relationship with each other. Fans and audiences would love to see them whether it is on a big or small screen. Let’s hope this news turns into reality. An official confirmation about Anushka appearing on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 as a guest is yet to be made from the show makers end.

The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil but Nishabdam will also be released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.