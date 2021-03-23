Anushka Shetty-Jathi Ratnalu Naveen Polishetty Relationship In New Movie Will Stun You

Tollywood actor Naveen Polishetty is riding high on the success of his recent release Jathi Ratnalu. As we told you earlier the film is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The Tollywood newbie delivered a blockbuster hit without any famous actor in his movie. Isn't that impressive enough to draw the attention of filmmakers wanting to rope him in? Also, actors would put him on their wish list for his sheer talent.

According to reports, several filmmakers are said to have given an advance amount to Naveen Polishetty. Are you wondering what Naveen Polishetty's next project would be? well, you have landed on the right page. Here's some news for you. Naveen Polishetty will soon be teaming up with Mahesh P of Ra Ra Krishnayya fame.

Naveen Polishetty is going to be working with a senior Tollywood actress in the film. Yes, she is none other than Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty who has delivered a slew of hits right from Super to Baahubali.

The film is a rom-com in which Naveen Polishetty falls in love with Anushka Shetty. It is touted to be the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman double his age. The film will be produced by UV creations and it will soon hit the floors. More details about the film will keep you posted. Don't forget to watch this space for all the movie updates in Tollywood.