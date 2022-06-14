Anushka Shetty To Feature In Yash Film: Deets Inside

Sizzling actress Anushka Shetty has been missing in action for a while now. She is one of the most gorgeous stars in Tollywood. If you are eagerly waiting to see Anushka Shetty back on the big screen, then, we have super interesting news for you. If the latest reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Anushka Shetty is likely to feature in Kannada actor Yash's film.

The film will be directed by Narthan. So far, there's no official confirmation on whether Anushka Shetty is really a part of the film or not. But we are hoping it's true and if that does happen, this is going to be a big news indeed for fans of Yash and Anushka Shetty.

On the career front, Anushka Shetty is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled 'Production No 14'. The film features Naveen Polishetty of Jathi Ratnalu fame in the lead role.

Coming to Yash, the Sandalwood Rocking Star is enjoying the success of KGF 2, which was directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has become an all-time blockbuster hit of this year.

