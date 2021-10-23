Anushka Shetty Birthday Wish To Prabhas Is Just AWE-some!

Rebel star Prabhas turned a year older today. We don't have any clue where Prabhas is celebrating his birthday. Several celebrities have wished him on all social media platforms.

Yes, birthday wishes are flooded Prabhas timeline from all corners. If you are waiting to know whether Prabhas' dearest friend Anushka Shetty wished him or not. Yes, Anushka Shetty aka Sweety is his best Jodi in Tollywood till date, ever since they acted together in Mirchi. Later, they also featured in the Baahubali franchise.

During the time of Mirchi and Baahubali, there were rumors Prabhas and Anushka were in a relationship. The duo have slammed the rumors countless times saying they are just friends. After a long time, Prabhas and Anushka are back in the news again, thanks to Prabhas' birthday.

Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful message to greet him on his birthday. She posted, "Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over … happiness and health ur way #HappyBirthdayPrabhas

Pranushka fans are going gaga over Anushka's sweet wishes to darling Prabhas.

Our Sakshi Post also wishes a Very Happy Birthday to the Dynamic and Handsome Prabhas