Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty’s latest outing ‘Nishabdham’ couldn’t meet the expectations of the audiences. The film received mixed reviews even though the producers managed to earn some profits by selling it to OTT platform. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

According to reliable sources, Anushka Shetty is likely to team up with Vijay Deverakonda for a new project. During her recent interaction, Anushka has opened up about her future projects. She has signed two films with talented filmmakers but chose not to reveal the details about them. Apparently, one of the projects is with Vijay Deverakonda. It is learnt, both the actors were mighty impressed with the script and gave their nod to the film.

Interestingly, this Anushka-Deverakonda film is going to be directed by a debutant and more details about it are expected to be out very soon. Meanwhile, Anushka will soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-to-be-titled Tamil-Telugu bilingual. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will soon resume work on his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. The film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi while it will be dubbed into other languages. Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Deverakonda. Vijay’s Fighter is slated for a release next year.