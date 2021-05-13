Anushka Shetty’s Latest Picture Goes Viral

Sizzling actress Anushka Shetty is missing from the action for a long time. She is reading the scripts, but, why she isn’t signing the movies is not know yet. Anushka fans are eagerly waiting for her to see on the big screen. Nowadays, Anushka is maintaining a low profile and sometimes, she is not even stepping out unless to promote her movies.

It’s been so long, we haven't seen her, even, if you say ‘Yes’. Then, all our dear viewers, here's your chance to see Anushka’s latest picture which has gone viral on all social media platforms. Anushka Shetty seem to have gained weight and she looks chubby in the picture.

Anushka always looks cute, though she gains or loss weight especially to Sweety fans. If you haven’t seen Anushka’s latest photo. Here’s it is for you.

On the career front, Anushka last appeared in the movie ‘Nishabadham’ and the film had OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. It has a good viewership, as per the sources. She will next be seen in a new film, which will be directed by Mahesh of Ra Ra Krishnayya fame.

Anushka Shetty will be sharing screen space with Naveen Polishetty who’s basking in the success of Jathi Ratnalu.