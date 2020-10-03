Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty starred ‘Nishabdham’ has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video since October 1st. Sadly, the film opened to mixed reviews from movie lovers and fans. This is the third big Telugu film that was released on Amazon Prime Video since the COVID-19 lockdown began. Earlier, Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Penguin’ and Nani’s ‘V’ were released but they too fell flat in living up to the audiences’ expectations.

But here is some trivia that will surely surprise you. According to reliable sources, Nishabdham is believed to have gone well past the other two Telugu movies, Penguin and ‘V’ movie in terms of viewership.

As per these sources, Nishabdham has earned a neat profit as the makers of the film sold it to Amazon Prime as part of a fancy deal. Interestingly, the Anushka starrer film also garnered the highest number of views on the first day of streaming when compared to the other two releases.

Talking about the story, it was about a haunted house in Seattle. In 1970, a couple was found dead in the house under mysterious circumstances. A few years later, Sakshi (Anushka) and Anthony (Madhavan) visit the same house in search of a prestigious (Josephine) painting. Anthony gets killed in the house but Sakshi escapes from it. Who killed Anthony? What is his relationship with Sakshi is the crux of the story.

Anushka and Madhavan did justice to their roles but the film failed to keep the audiences enthralled due to poor storyline and content. Anjali and Shalini also appeared in important roles. Another special attraction in the film is the presence of popular veteran Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, who played a very crucial role. The film was directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat.