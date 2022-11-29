Anupama Parameswaran Walks Out Of DJ Tillu 2

Anupama Parameswaran is basking in the glory of her recent outing Karthiekya 2. The film was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and Nikhil Siddhartha was seen in the lead role. The actress is one of the most popular stars in the entertainment industry.

She has been roped in to play the female lead in DJ Tillu Part 2. The latest rumors are doing the rounds that the Premam actress is said to have walked out of the project for some unknown reason. However, nothing is official yet from Anupama or the makers of DJ Tillu 2.

On the career front, Anupama will next be seen in 18 pages. The film has Nikhil as her lover boy. It is written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. It will be released in theatres on December 23.

