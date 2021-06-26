Anupama Parameswaran to Quit Movies And Become Teacher? Check Her TET Score Card

Malayalam beauty Anupama Parameswaran has cleared the TET examination with flying colors. Is that so? Does she want to quit movies and become a teacher? What about other movies she has signed? That is what the Bihar government should ask. Because whether she wants to be a teacher or not, but Anupama is qualified to be a teacher in the Bihar education department. Read on to know more.

The Bihar Department of Education recently revealed the results of the Secondary Teachers' Eligibility Test (STET). A candidate named Rishikesh Kumar passed the exam with 77% marks. But there is no photo of him on the scorecard. Anupama Parameswaran's photo has been placed instead of his. Shocked about it, the candidate shared it on social media.

"This is not the first time. Anupama's photo has appeared on my admit card," he said, adding, it will be rectified if it is brought to the notice of authorities. However, I wrote the tests with the same admit card as no changes have been made.

Education official Sanjay Kumar, who responded to this viral post said, he had ordered an investigation into the incident. Similar mistakes have been made in the Bihar education department in the past too.