Anupama Parameswaran Posts Nude Body Pic On Insta, The Reason Will Shock You

Anupama Parameswaran is one of the stars who never steps back to speak her mind. She stays active on social media and posts adorable pics on her Instagram. If we look at the Instagram page of Anupama, it is so lively and we bet you will be scrolling at it time and again. She also reacts to the trolls and replies to the comments made on her.

Recently, the actress shared nude body pictures on her Instagram stories and said that it is not correct to discriminate the women on the basis of colour and size. On the post, it was written that women will be criticised for either being thin or fat or white or black. Some of the people would decide on the looks of women. Some would say eat more whereas few sections of people would say eat less.

Now, the post shared by Anupama Parameswaran is going viral. Here is the post, just give a look at it.

On the professional front, Anupama Parameswaran was last seen in a short film titled Freedom @ Midnight. She will be next seen in a Tamil movie titled Thalli Pogathey and another Telugu film in her hand is 18 Pages. The movie, 18 Pages, written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap. The film is jointly bankrolled by GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings. Nikhil Siddharth is seen as the male lead in the film.