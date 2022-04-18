Anup Rubens Becomes Brand Ambassador To Hawa Fans

Hawa Fans started its journey a year ago and has been unstoppable since then. In the one year of its existence, its brand value has only grown by leaps and bounds, thanks to the relentless efforts made by its founders and team. And now, popular music composer Anup Rubens has collaborated with Hawa Fans as both an investor and a brand ambassador. The energy-efficient Hawa fan, which runs on just 28W of energy, saves power consumption to the tune of 65%. The users of the noiseless, inverter-friendly brand know no heat. Anup Rubens has been bowled over by the brand's unique features. Therefore, he has decided to become a part of the brand. On Saturday, Hawa Fans and Rubens met the press in Hyderabad to brief them about their collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Anup Rubens said, "Hawa Fans' founder Anil is a good friend of mine. In the past year, Hawa has pulled off success. The smart technology offered by the brand is unique in several ways. It saves power consumption to the tune of 65%. Besides, it is noiseless, boasts an LED feature, and has a smart remote facility and a reverse feature. I come from a middle-class background. For middle-class people, fans are the only option to save themselves from the scorching heat. Given the highly efficient features, Hawa is the best. I am glad to announce that Hawa is going to come out on top very soon. It's already a significant player in the Telugu States as well as Karnataka. Its market is going to go up. An online shopping facility is also available. It's not only cost-effective but also gives you the maximum features at just Rs 4,000. The brand will be expanded to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states soon. I am happy to join Hawa as a partner."

Anil said, "The price of our brand starts at Rs 4,000 per unit. Offers are on currently if you want to purchase it online on Amazon, Flipkart, or Jio Mart. The reverse feature is unique in winter; it can be put to efficient use in winter. Moreover, Hawa fans are available in a wide range of colours. Hawa is a Telangana-made Indian product. Our distribution networks are spread across Vijayawada, Prakasam, Guntur, Vizag, Telangana, Bengaluru, Mysore, and Karnataka. We will be spreading to newer markets soon."