Anup Rubens Back on Success Track With Manchi Rojulochaie, Bangararju

Music Director Anub Rubeen is basking in the success of his recent outing Manchi Rojulochaie. He is gearing up to deliver more chartbusters in his upcoming films.

Meanwhile, Anub Ruben's recent song from Nagarjuna's Bangarraju titled Laddunda is also topping the charts. He has several films in his kitty such as Drushyam 2 and a few others. Anup is all set to bounce back with new songs in the coming days.

