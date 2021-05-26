Anukoni Athidi Producer Annamreddy Krishna Kumar Passes Away

Producer Annamreddy Krishna Kumar is no more. He passed away on Wednesday morning in Vizag. He was 66. Kumar famously produced 'Sakhiya Natho', which was directed by Jayant C Paranje and starred Tharun in the lead. Before this movie, Kumar bankrolled titles such as 'Ee Pillaki Pellavuthunda', 'Kalikalam Aadadi', 'Dammit Katha Addam Thirigindi', and 'Ee Desamlo Oka Roju'. He also produced 'Best Actors' in association with director Maruthi.

Kumar is also the producer of 'Anukoni Athidhi', the Telugu version of a Malayalam film starring Sai Pallavi and Fahadh Faasil. The film will release on Aha on May 28.

The producer's demise happened at a time when he was busy with the remake activities of 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' (Malayalam).

Krishna Kumar lost his wife Jyothi few years back. She had acted as the female lead in films such as 'Vamsa Vruksham', 'Thoorpu Velle Railu', 'Maro Malupu' and 'Malle Pandiri'. The couple has a daughter.