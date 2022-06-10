Ante Sundaraniki US Premiere Collections

Natural star Nani's Ante Sundaraniki has released in theatres. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Yesterday, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki premiere shows were held across USA.

The film has managed to collect $214k from 271 locations. Nani's Ante Sundaraniki is inching towards a quarter million with premieres collections.

Nani's Ante Sundaraniki is going to be the second-highest US premiere number for Nani. The film's total US premiere collections are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Vivek Athreya and produced under the banner—Mythri Movie Makers. Nazriya is the leading lady in the film. Nadiya, Naresh, Rohini and others are seen in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all updates on Nani's Ante Sundaraniki.

