Ante Sundaraniki OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Natural star Nani's latest release Ante Sundaraniki has become talk of the town. The film has been released in theatres. Twitter is currently overflowing with positive reviews of Ante Sundaraniki. Nani has his own loyal fan following in and out of the country. After hearing glowing reviews of Ante Sundaraniki, people are curious to find out about the digital release of the film.

Nani's Ante Sundaraniki digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a fancy amount. The film is expected to begin premiering on Prime Video after three weeks of its release or depending on the movie talk, by the end of the movie's theatrical run, as is the case with all the movies.

If you look at the last two films of Mythri Movie Makers or Prime Video—be it Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata or Nani's Shyam Singh Roy—both the films made their way to the OTT platform three weeks after their release.

There's a chance of Ante Sundaraniki to make its way to OTT by the end of this month or July first week. However, the makers are yet to announce an official OTT release date of the film. We shall inform our viewers abvout the official OTT release date of Ante Sundaraniki as soon as we hear from our sources or the makers' end. The film is directed by Vivek Athreya.

