Ante Sundaraniki IMDB Rating

Jun 10, 2022, 16:49 IST
Nani and Nazriya Nazim's Ante Sundaraniki was released in theatres today. The film is getting good reviews from all the corners. Directed by Vivek Athreya and the film is about interfaith marriages. Ante Sundaraniki is one of the most awaited films and it also marks the debut of Nazriya Nazim in the Telugu film industry. Nani and Nazriya Nazim acted in the lead roles in Ante Sundaraniki.

Here is the cast of the film:

Nani as Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad "Sundar"
Nazriya Nazim as Leela Thomas
Naresh as Sundar's father
Rohini as Sundar's mother
Nadhiya as Leela's mother
Azhagam Perumal as Leela's father
Harsha Vardhan as Manager Chandra Mohan
Anupama Parameswaran as Sonali
Prudhvi Raj as Sundar's uncle
Aruna Bhikshu as Sundar's grandmother
Tanvi Ram as Leela's sister
Sai Ronak
Rahul Ramakrishna
Srikanth Iyengar as astrologer

Here are some reactions from netizens after the release of Ante Sundaraniki.

Ante Sundaraniki
Tollywood
