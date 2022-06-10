Ante Sundaraniki IMDB Rating

Nani and Nazriya Nazim's Ante Sundaraniki was released in theatres today. The film is getting good reviews from all the corners. Directed by Vivek Athreya and the film is about interfaith marriages. Ante Sundaraniki is one of the most awaited films and it also marks the debut of Nazriya Nazim in the Telugu film industry. Nani and Nazriya Nazim acted in the lead roles in Ante Sundaraniki.

Here is the cast of the film:

Nani as Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad "Sundar"

Nazriya Nazim as Leela Thomas

Naresh as Sundar's father

Rohini as Sundar's mother

Nadhiya as Leela's mother

Azhagam Perumal as Leela's father

Harsha Vardhan as Manager Chandra Mohan

Anupama Parameswaran as Sonali

Prudhvi Raj as Sundar's uncle

Aruna Bhikshu as Sundar's grandmother

Tanvi Ram as Leela's sister

Sai Ronak

Rahul Ramakrishna

Srikanth Iyengar as astrologer

Here are some reactions from netizens after the release of Ante Sundaraniki.

#AnteSundaraniki A Classy Romantic Comedy that is both Entertaining and Emotional! The movie is engaging even though it feels lengthy at times and comedy is natural. The emotions worked well. Nani, Nazriya, and the rest of the cast was perfect. Go for it 👍 Rating: 3.25/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 9, 2022

Premiere show of #AnteSundaraniki

Audience kept laughing until the end.I think it deserve all the credit,@NameisNani timing and direction @VivekAthreya, writing made a good film pic.twitter.com/3pAc7OJKNH — harshavardhan (@vardhankotu) June 9, 2022

Thank you!

Ante…… full love ichinandhuku! Mimmalni, mee kutumbaani gundello theeskelli pothunnam.

With love,

Nivi and all the fans everywhere!

Nazriya and my dearest @NameisNani , thank you for being Vivek’s Leela and Sundar ♥️ #AnteSundaraniki pic.twitter.com/j54io2uhFz — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) June 10, 2022

