Ante Sundaraniki IMDB Rating
Nani and Nazriya Nazim's Ante Sundaraniki was released in theatres today. The film is getting good reviews from all the corners. Directed by Vivek Athreya and the film is about interfaith marriages. Ante Sundaraniki is one of the most awaited films and it also marks the debut of Nazriya Nazim in the Telugu film industry. Nani and Nazriya Nazim acted in the lead roles in Ante Sundaraniki.
Here is the cast of the film:
Nani as Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad "Sundar"
Nazriya Nazim as Leela Thomas
Naresh as Sundar's father
Rohini as Sundar's mother
Nadhiya as Leela's mother
Azhagam Perumal as Leela's father
Harsha Vardhan as Manager Chandra Mohan
Anupama Parameswaran as Sonali
Prudhvi Raj as Sundar's uncle
Aruna Bhikshu as Sundar's grandmother
Tanvi Ram as Leela's sister
Sai Ronak
Rahul Ramakrishna
Srikanth Iyengar as astrologer
Here are some reactions from netizens after the release of Ante Sundaraniki.
#AnteSundaraniki A Classy Romantic Comedy that is both Entertaining and Emotional!
The movie is engaging even though it feels lengthy at times and comedy is natural. The emotions worked well. Nani, Nazriya, and the rest of the cast was perfect.
Go for it 👍
Rating: 3.25/5
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 9, 2022
.@NameisNani 's Success Streak Continues #AnteSundaraniki pic.twitter.com/FNGZhGF9O0
— @Jetendra💫 (@JITTUVAARIPAATA) June 10, 2022
Ante ...
Hit kottesaka Cake koyyadam mandatory annamaata❤️#AnteSundaraniki team celebrating the Blockbuster Success 💥
Book your tickets for wholesome family enjoyment.
- https://t.co/w3MCtrUVOK@NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya @oddphysce @nikethbommi @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/SEYSMUGymU
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 10, 2022
Premiere show of #AnteSundaraniki
Audience kept laughing until the end.I think it deserve all the credit,@NameisNani timing and direction @VivekAthreya, writing made a good film pic.twitter.com/3pAc7OJKNH
— harshavardhan (@vardhankotu) June 9, 2022
Thank you!
Ante…… full love ichinandhuku! Mimmalni, mee kutumbaani gundello theeskelli pothunnam.
With love,
Nivi and all the fans everywhere!
Nazriya and my dearest @NameisNani , thank you for being Vivek’s Leela and Sundar ♥️ #AnteSundaraniki pic.twitter.com/j54io2uhFz
— Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) June 10, 2022
Also Read: Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari, Ex-husband Gatecrashes Wedding