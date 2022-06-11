Ante Sundaraniki First Day Collections: Nani Movie Gets Fantastic Opening at Box Office

Natural star Nani's latest offering Ante Sundaraniki has taken a flying start at the box office. Nani and Ante Sundaraniki team promotions have been paid off. Yes, the film has received glowing reviews from several quarters.

The entire team of Ante Sundaraniki is extremely happy for the overwhelming response to the film. Yesterday, Nani and the team of Ante Sundaraniki also celebrated film success at Hyderabad.

Talking about the collections, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki has managed to earn Rs 8 cr plus on opening day at the box office. On the other hand, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki has raked in $212,653 at the USA box office. We shall update area-wise collections, shortly.

Nani's Ante Sundaraniki is directed by Vivek Athreya. Nazriya, Rohini, Naresh and a few others are seen in key roles. If you are planning to watch this weekend, read our review before you book your tickets.