Ante Sundaraniki First Day Collection Prediction

Natural star Nani's upcoming film Ante Sundaraniki is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news since its inception. Nani's Ante Sundaraniki grand pre-release event will be held today at 6PM in Shilpakala Vedika. Pawan Kalyan is the guest of honor at the pre-release event.

Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. According to reports, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki tickets are selling like hot cakes at the box office. Looking at the advance booking of tickets, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki is expected to earn at least Rs 5 cr on its opening day at the box office. Kamal Haasan's Vikram is doing well in theatres even in the Telugu states. Due to stiff competition, Nani's Ante Sundaraniki could earn decent figures on its opening day at the box office. However, the collections are expected to pick up depending on the review of the movie.

Let's wait and see how much the film will collect on its opening day at the ticket window. Ante Sundaraniki is directed by Vivek Athreya and financed by Mythri Movie Makers. Nazriya Nazim will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Nani's Ante Sundaraniki premieres will be held tonight in North America. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for review and box office collections.

