Ante Sundaraniki 3rd Day Collections: Nani’s Movie Steady at Box Office

As of now the successful Telugu movie running successfully in theatres is Natural Star Nani's Ante Sundaraniki. The film has become the talk of the town since its release and Nani’s fans are raving about the film. Nani's Ante Sundaraniki got rave reviews for strong content and a stellar performance by the whole cast. The film however is said to be facing a slight difficulty at the box office in terms of collections. The film's total first weekend collections are said to be Rs 26 crore gross.

Check out Ante Sundaraniki first weekend collections in detail:

Ante Sundaraniki 3 Days Weekend Collections in Rupees

Andhra Pradesh &Telangana - 10.38 Crore (17.40 Crore Gross)

KA & RI - 1Crore

Overseas - 3.55 Crore

Total WW - 14.90Crore ( 26 Crore Gross)

Ante Sundaraniki is directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by the popular production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Nani, and Nazriya, the film also stars Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, senior actor Naresh, Rohini, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas, and others who played pivotal roles in the film.