Another Tollywood Actress Tests Corona Positive

Tollywood actress Priyanka Jawalkar has tested positive for COVID-19. She was last seen in Thimmarusu alongside Satyadev.

The film turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Priyanka urged her fans and followers to stay safe and wear mask.

She confirmed via Instagram with a note about her contracting the viral infection.

The actress wrote,“Hey everyone, despite taking all precautions, I tested positive for COVID with symptoms. I am currently in isolation following my doctor’s instructions and I also started taking required medication. I urge everyone who met me in the last few days to get themselves tested. I also request everyone to mask up and not head out until it is absolutely necessary. Stay safe.”

