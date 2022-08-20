Another Nightmare For Vijay Deverkaonda, as BoycottLiger Trends on Social Media: Deets Inside

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for the blockbuster promotions of Liger. Just five days left for the film to hit the big screens. The film features Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in the lead roles.

Vijay Deverakonda is facing a lot of criticism over his attitude at the Hyderabad press meet for putting his feet on the table. Only Telugu journalists know what really happened at the press conference, the fun conversation of Vijay with Journalist has landed him in trouble and could backfire. The latest news is that a section of the audience is urging people to Boycott Liger on social media.

Actually, this is the latest trend being followed by the netizens. Earlier, the same Boycott trend which happened to Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.

Even as everything is progressing at a smooth pace, Boycott Liger on social media has made the team restless as to how they are going to tackle the issue before the release. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and Deverakonda will be seen essaying the role of Kickboxer. The film premieres will be held in North America on August 24, 2022.