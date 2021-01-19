Another Mega Hero In F3?

Sai Dharam Tej is basking in the success of his recent outing 'Solo Brathuke So Better' turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. He has been flooded with a slew offers. According to latest reports, Sai Dharam Tej is likely to feature in upcoming romantic and comedy entertainer F3.

If this news turns into reality then, Sai Dharam Tej will be sharing the screen space with Varun Tej and Venkatesh in a huge multistarrer.

Sai Dharam Tej is likely to play an important role in 'F3' and it is a sequel to last year's biggest hit 'F2' which has Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada and Varun Tej in lead roles.

Still. it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. It remains to be seen how far these speculations contain the truth. The film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and it is produced by Dil Raju.

F2’s story revolved around its two male protagonists played by Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej, and their adventures after getting married. Apparently, the second part will revolve around problems that arise due to the desire of the main characters to earn more money.