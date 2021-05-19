Another Female Character in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s forthcoming flick ‘Pushpa’ has been in the news ever since it went on floors. The makers of the movie have officially announced that Pushpa will be made in two parts.

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline are likely to appear in a peppy number in the first and second instalments of Pushpa. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that the makers are searching for one more top actress for the second part of Pushpa.

If you are wondering if Rashmika won’t be seen in a second part. It looks like she may not appear and she is likely to essay a cameo in Pushpa 2. It is being speculated that the new actress will get more screen space than Rashmika, asserts sources who are close to the industry.

We will get to know who’s the new addition ro Pushpa, once the makers make an official announcement regarding the same.

Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is likely to release in theatres on October 13, 2021. The makers are planning to change the release date of the film due to the second wave of coronavirus. For now, the makers of the movie have announced the release date of the film as August 13, 2021. It would be interesting to see whether the makers will see release the film on the promised date or will they postponed until the situation returns to normalcy.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.