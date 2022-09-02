Anirudh Ravichander Launches Oke Oka Jeevitham Trailer

Promising hero Sharwanand is showing his versatility in doing films of different genres. His milestone 30th film ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ is a first of its kind movie. Although we have seen numerous science fiction movies, Oke Oka Jeevitham is a distinctive one, in terms of its concept, screenplay and more importantly mother-son bonding is very new in the genre.

Sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander has launched the theatrical trailer of this bilingual movie in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The trailer discloses the storyline, the emotional conflict, and also shows us the technical brilliance and grandeur in visuals.

The film’s story is about a young and aspiring musician who has big dreams. But a personal loss makes him to lead a soulless life. Although he has a girlfriend played by Ritu Varma to support him, he still feels alone and inefficient. Then life gives another chance, in the form of a scientist (Nasser) who discovers a time machine. The past is very emotional and at the same time tragic as well. How he utilized the second chance forms crux of the story.

It's a tailor-made character for Sharwanand who is spot-on. Surrendered himself to the character, Sharwa presented a subtly portrayal. Amala Akkineni is outstanding as Sharwanand’s mother. Ritu Varma is cool, wherein Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi are the other big assets.

Shree Karthick wins brownie points as a writer and director for his impeccable story-telling. The story, as well as the narrative are remarkable. Producers SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures mounted the movie on large scale and the grandness is perceived all through. Sujith Sarang’s camera work is first-class, whereas Jakes Bejoy’s background score is terrific. Sreejith Sarang deserves a special mention for sharp editing.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is due for its theatrical release on September 9th. The film will have simultaneous release in Tamil as 'Kanam'.