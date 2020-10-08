Anil Ravipudi, Trinadh Rao Come Together For Naga Shaurya!

Naga Shaurya is one of the young and talented actors in the film industry who wants to enter the next league of actors. The actor is currently busy with a project under the direction of Santosh Jagarlapudi who made his debut with Subrahmanyapuram.

On the other side, Shaurya is also setting up an interesting line up of projects. As per the reports, directors Anil Ravipudi and Trinadh Rao Nakkina are joining hands to do a film with the actor.

As per the reports, Trinadh Rao Nakkina was supposed to do a film with Ravi Teja but the actor informed the delay to the director. So, Trinadh is planning to do a film before joining hands with Ravi Teja. Naga Shaurya is ready to act in Trinadh's direction and Anil Ravipudi is going to provide the story and screenplay for the movie. Dil Raju is coming on board to pool the resources.

An official announcement on the film will come out soon.