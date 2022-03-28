Anil Ravipudi Launches Teaser Of Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Young and promising hero Naga Shaurya’s upcoming film Krishna Vrinda Vihari under the direction of Anish R Krishna with Ira Creations bankrolling it is getting ready for release. Meanwhile, promotions are in full swing for the movie which is done with its shoot and is presently in post-production stages.

Today, blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has launched teaser of the movie. The teaser introducers characters of Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia who are colleagues working in a corporate office. Shaurya hears bell sound in his heart, every time Shirley comes close to him. The bell sound is so loud that, even his colleagues hear it. He’s not that smart which we can observe in his attempts to impress her. Love blossoms between the two and when they are enjoying each other’s company, Shirley starts evading him for her own reason.

Anish R Krishna wins brownie points for his writing and there’s freshness in the romantic track. Naga Shaurya has nailed the Brahmin look and he has come up with another graceful performance. Sherley Setia looked gorgeous and she too is impressive. The sizzling chemistry of the lead pair is the major attraction.

Sai Sriram’s cinematography and Mahati Swara Sagar’s background score are the other positives.

Radhika will be seen in an important role in the movie being produced by Usha Mulpuri, while Shankar Prasad Mulpuri presents it.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari will be releasing worldwide on April 22nd as summer special.