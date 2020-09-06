Superstar Mahesh Babu is spending quality time with his family members. He has been missing from action for a while. If the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t strike, Mahesh Babu would have been busy with ‘Sarkaru Vaaru Patta’. Sadly, the film's regular shoot was put on hold owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaaru Paata’ are planning to resume the shoot of the film. The first schedule of the film is set to take place in USA. Mahesh and the film's unit will be flying to the USA sometime in November.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that the makers are holding talks with a veteran Bollywood actor for a crucial role in ’Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. He is none other than Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and he is likely to play the antagonist in ‘Sarkaru Vaaru Paata’. The buzz on social media is that director of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Parasuram who rose to fame with 'Geetha Govindam' met Anil Kapoor and narrated the script to him. Anil Kapoor is yet to take a call, so far, he hasn’t given any consent to the film.

Anil Kapoor working in Telugu movies that too in Mahesh Babu film, we can't imagine the outcome of the film! We are pretty sure, the audience and Mahesh fans will surely enjoy their screen presence on silver screen only if Anil Kapoor decides to feature in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. An official confirmation regarding the news is expected to be out soon.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is set against the backdrop of a bank scam. Kiara Advani is being considered to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Watch this space for more updates.