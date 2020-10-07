The regular shoot of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is progressing at a brisk pace. A while back, there was a strong buzz on social media that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor could be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Latest reports reveal that Anil Kapoor is demanding huge remuneration for his role in the movie. The makers of the movie are believed to have held negotiations on the remuneration issue. But, Anil Kapoor did not agree for it. The producers are now reportedly clueless and are believed to have launched the head-hunt to find a financially-viable alternative for Anil Kapoor. It remains to be seen who will get the chance now to play a key role in Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

The film poster was released on Mahesh Babu’s birthday and it has received great positive response from fans and the general public. Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of a bank officer in the film. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. It is for the first time Keerthy Suresh is going to share screen space with the superstar.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. The film is being produced by Mythri Movies Makers. Music is being composed by SS Thaman.