Angelina Jolie's Thena is the Strongest Eternal!!

Marvel Studios presents “Eternals,” the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an all-new adventure introducing 10 Super Heroes never seen before on screen, releasing this Diwali 5th November in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



“Eternals” follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Academy Award®️–winner Angelina Jolie. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and directed by Chloé Zhao, who won this year’s best director Academy Award®️ for “Nomadland.”

The excitement for the Eternals, which is set to hit the big screens next month cannot be measured as it is immense. There are too many reasons to be excited for the Marvel saga that brings to us the celestial being for the first time. One of the biggest high points of the movie has to be the cast and on top of that, the fact that Angelina Jolie is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut finally.

Thena is a very powerful Eternal and an incredible fighter. Angelina Jolie plays Thena who is one of the strongest warriors of the group. Thena can create weapons out of cosmic energy that morph at her will during battle. She can create a sword that can turn into a spear, and then seamlessly into two swords. This makes her a fierce opponent, as her weapons can cut through objects and block blasts. She is also sensitive and her memories can overwhelm her. As part of a round-table interview Screen Rant participated in during a visit to the Eternals set in January 2020, producer Nate Moore discussed Thena's role in the movie and revealed a "tragic" part of her story. He confirmed that Thena suffers from memory loss that is similar to dementia in the movie, due to her advanced age as an Eternal.



Offering a glimpse into Thena’s persona, Jolie says, “Thena is like a soldier who is affected by the memories of battle and has PTSD or moral injury to live with. Thena just assumes that a fight’s coming at her rather than care and kindness. So she’s quite wired, and a lot of her struggle is just holding on to her mind and her center and her peace. I understand her, and how she feels.”