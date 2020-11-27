Andhaghaaram Leaked On Movierulz, Telegram For Free Download

One of the most awaited movie Andhaghaaram starring Arjun Das and Vinoth Kishan is now streaming on Netflix beginning this Tuesday. Unfortunately, rhe entire film has been leaked online for free download in HD quality by websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, telegram, and other piracy websites.

The movie follows three men in Chennai, who are seemingly unconnected to each other and the sinister happenings in their lives. The first man is Dr. Indran (Kumar Natarajan), one of the country's most renowned clinical psychiatrists. He is almost fatally shot by one of his violent patients.

The second man is young Selvam (Vinoth Kishan), an honest blind man who works as a clerk at the public library. After the death of his parents, he is cared for by his uncle. His only inheritance is his father's mansion that he is struggling to maintain.

The third man is young Vinod (Arjun Das), a cricket coach who is overridden by guilt at the condition of his best friend, Pradeep. Pradeep is suffering from an unknown mental disorder after Vinod gifted him a book on the occult. To add to his troubles, Vinod starts receiving mysterious calls through his newly installed landline rotary phone, which gets more threatening each time.

Andhaghaaram is a supernatural Tamil thriller written and directed by V. Vignarajan, in his directional debut. The movie is produced by Atlee under his A for Apple Productions, along with Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram under their banner Passion Studios and K. Poornachandra's O2 Pictures.