Anchor Suma's Jayamma Panchayathi First Day Collection Prediction

There's no need to give an introduction to Anchor Suma. She is one of the most popular TV hosts in the Telugu film industry. Anchor Suma is a famous host for Telugu A-list actors' film events. She has been anchoring shows for more than a decade now.

Now, Suma Kanakala is all set to make her big screen appearance in a prominent character in film Jayamma Panchayathi. Yes. Suma plays the titular role in the movie.

The film's trailer was released by Superstar Mahesh Babu. Suma's Jayamma Panchayathi trailer has received thunderous response from all quarters. Advance booking of tickets for the film has also opened in many areas.

Jayamma Panchayathi is doing big business across Telugu states in terms of advanced tickets booking.

Suma is known to every Telugu audience, they are eagerly to watch her performance in Jayamma Panchayathi on the big screen. Looking at the advanced booking, Anchor Suma's Jayamma Panchayathi is expected to fetch Rs 3 cr plus on the opening day at the box office.

The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapuand and it is produced by Balaga Prakash under the Vennela Creations banner. Jayamma Panchayathi is slated for release tomorrow in theatres.

