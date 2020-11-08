Anchor Suma Remuneration For Bigg Boss Wild Card Entry

Anchor Suma Kanakala is undoubtedly the ‘Queen of Telugu Television. She is from Kerala but she speaks fluently in Telugu. She keeps the audience edge of their seats with her hosting skills. It is impossible to point any mistake to her profession. She hosted a number of popular shows -Pattukente Pattucheera, Star Mahila, Jeans etc. While hosting any show, Suma will be very spontaneous and she is an inspiration to many youngsters.

The latest news we have is Anchor Suma is all set to make a wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 4. One cannot deny the fact, Suma is one of the busiest people and she is the host to few reality shows. How she will be able to manage her time by entering into Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Probably, Suma entry in the house could be only for one day. The latest promo of Nagarjuna making fun with Suma has gone viral on all social media platforms. We are pretty sure, audience will not miss tonight's episode as Suma's presence in the show will be worthy to watch. Fans are happy to see her on the show. The buzz on social media how much makers of the show have invest on Suma to bring her into the show. As you all know, she has a hectic schedule and occupied with a bunch of shows. It’s very much difficult to guess her fee but it could be around Rs 10 lakhs per week, if she stays in the house. If she came as a guest host then she might have did with love for audience. Apparently, Suma wild card entry into Bigg Boss Telugu could be a prank on the audience. These are only estimated figures an official confirmation regarding the news is expected out to be soon.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight’s episode then, this piece of news is for you. Amma Rajasekhar is all set to leave the house in tonight’s episode. He has been eliminated from the show, as per the sources. Watch this space for more updates.