Anchor Suma May Lose Shows Because Of Bigg Boss Cameo, Find Out Why

There’s no denying the fact Anchor Suma is one of the established anchors in Telugu. She has hosted many countless shows and shares a good bond with all the Telugu stars. Her style and persona on and off-screen have frequently been talked about and appreciated amongst her fans. Telugu audience loves her as they have never loved anyone before and no one can beat Suma when it comes to Anchor. She pulls it off easily.

Last night, Anchor Suma is seen as a special host in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 along with Akkineni Nagarjuna. They both made the audience glued to their TV sets with their presence. Reports are doing the rounds that Suma is likely to skip a few reality shows. Yes, what you read is absolutely right. Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi have met Telangana Chief Minister KCR to hand over cheques of donation that they had announced for the CM Relief Fund in the wake of floods in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi is believed to have requested to those who have met him in last ten days are requested to please get themselves tested. The ongoing report suggests that Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to take the COVID test and is expected to go for self-isolation for five days.

Anchor Suma is also likely to go under the COVID test as she has met Nagarjuna on Saturday as a part of Bigg Boss shoot. Perhaps, Suma may also go home isolation for a few days. Suma is occupied with a bunch of reality shows, if she goes under home isolation, who will be hosting her shows. Looks like Suma entry to Bigg Boss Telugu is making her to skips her shows for a while. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.