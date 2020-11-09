Anchor Suma Beats Nagarjuna, Samantha and Ramya Krishna In Popularity On Bigg Boss

Star Maa ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, is performing well on TRP charts. The contestants are not leaving any unturned to survive in the game. As the show is proceeding towards its finale and nine contestants are locked in the house. The makers of the show are trying a lot to make Bigg Boss Telugu 4 popular to become a successful season like the previous season. Since Day 1 Bigg Boss Telugu termed as a boring episode, none of them are creating their performance as impactful amongst the audience. There’s nothing in Bigg Boss Telugu except love track and gossiping.

Last night, Bigg Boss show lovers have witnessed popular anchor Suma as a guest host in the house. The makers of the show have made a big prank on the audience as she will be the wild card contestant. If you may recall, Anchor Suma is a third guest host in Bigg Boss after Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishna. Not long ago, Samantha Akkineni hosted the whole Dasara episode and managed to register a good TRP rating. Last year, Veteran actor Ramya Krishna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as Nagarjuna flew to Spain to celebrate his birthday with family members. The buzz on social media suggests that Anchor Suma has surpassed Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishna in terms of entertaining the audience and giving back to back punches to Nagarjuna and housemates. Suma on-screen presence left everyone awe and managed to win the hearts of the audience. Show lovers are heaps praising her on social media. The TRP for the week is out and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to rule with its good viewership. It is being said on social media that Anchor Suma overtakes Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishna in terms of hosting and making the audience glued to their TVs. Netizens were vouching strongly for Suma and this helped the makers of the reality show to gain good TRP.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode, then this piece of news is for you. Abhijeet, Harika, Lasya, Sohel and Ariyana are nominated for this week eviction. Watch this space for more updates.