Anchor Pradeep's Heart Touching Letter To Late Father

Anchor Pradeep is one of the top anchors on the Telugu small screen. Besides hosting a series of Telugu shows, Pradeep Machiraju has also appeared in several Telugu movies. In fact, it wasn’t an easy thing for Pradeep to make an entry into the industry.

Of course, he is going great guns in his professional life at the moment. He had to overcome a lot of hurdles to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor or host. A few days ago, Pradeep lost his father to the Covid infection. He is yet to come to terms with the loss. Pradeep Machiraju has penned a heartfelt note to his father via Twitter. Here’s the tweet posted by him:

It may be recalled that Pradeep made a debut as hero with the movie ’30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela ‘ this year. The film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. Audience who have accepted him as an anchor, have also lauded his stellar performance in the film. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela was directed by debutant Munna Dhulipud.