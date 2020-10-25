This Anchor Will Be Wild Card Card Entry Into Bigg Boss 3 Telugu 4?

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu which was started in the month of September and it is garnering a lot of attention. It is being hosted by Nagarjuna received a mixed response from show buffs. People are claiming on social media that contestants of this season are not that much-interested person to watch the show. Nagarjuna and contestants are failing to impress the audiences. By taking this into point, Akkineni Nagarjuna and show makers are planning a wild card entry into the house.

Now, latest news doing the rounds from trusted sources that Mangli is expected to make another wild card entry in next week. After Kumar Sai, Swathi Deekshith, Jabardasth Avinash,now, Mangli is likely to enter the house as another wild card entry into the house. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. Well, it would be interesting to watch out whether she will enter the house or not. Watch this space for more.

