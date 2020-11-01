Anchor Mangli Or Divi: Who Will Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has become popular among the audience as it has all the elements for the audience. Looks like, to create much hype amongst the audience, show organizers are planning to get another wild card contestant. For those who are new to the story, Noel Sean has been eliminated from the show due to health issues.

The makers are looking forward to replace Noel’s place. Reports claim that, Anchor Mangli or Divi may enter the house to add fuel to the fire in tonight’s episode or could be in the middle of next week. However, this news has to be confirmed from the makers' end. If Mangli makes a wild card entry, then she will be the fourth contestant to enter the house after Kumar Sai, Jabardasth Avinash and Swathi Deekshith.

It’s a known fact that Swathi Deekshith and Kumar Sai have been eliminated and Avinash might be in top five finalists of this season. On the other hand, if Divi makes re-entry, then she will be the first contestant to enter the house after getting evicted. We don’t know how far this news is true but this has become the most talked topic on social media. It remains to be seen who will make entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

For all the show lovers, we have an exciting news in our store. According to the trusted sources, Amma Rajasekhar has bagged fewer votes but he is not getting evicted as makers are believed to have planning no elimination for this week as Noel Sean has left the house. All nominated contestants for this week are safe and there’s no elimination in tonight's episode. Just wait and watch.